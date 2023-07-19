Video: Narrow Escape For Woman As Rolling Machine Pulls In Her Body

She was fortunately thrown out by the machine.

On social media, a video of an accident that occurred inside a workplace is going viral. In the footage, a woman can be seen becoming stuck in the large machinery and rolling around a number of times.

She was fortunate in that she narrowly avoided suffering any severe injuries. Before this could have been more dangerous, the engine shut off.

A clip of this incident is circulating massively on video platforms, with users claiming that the incident took place in China. NDTV cannot verify the authenticity of the video.

The tweets circulating online also claim that it was a rolling machine, the type used in the clothing industry or when producing sheet metal.

Watch the video here:

The video has received a lot of views on Instagram, where viewers have responded incredulously and with relief that the woman was able to escape this dangerous circumstance.

"It was very scary to bend like that, but luckily the engine stopped, commented a user.