Video: Mukesh Ambani's Son's Fiancee Radhika Merchant Waves At Paparazzi On Her Day Out

Radhika Merchant got engaged to Anant Ambani in 2019.

Radhika Merchant, the to-be daughter-in-law of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, was spotted at a friend's birthday party in Mumbai. This was one of the rare occasions when Anant Ambani's fiancee stepped out into the city.

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. She got engaged to Anant Ambani in 2019.

Yesterday, the 24-year-old was spotted by the paparazzi as she stepped out of a party in Bandra. In the video, Ms Merchant is seen walking out of Akina, a popular restaurant in Bandra, and getting into her car. She stops and greets the photographers who were present.

Radhika Merchant wore a white tube top along with blue denim jeans as she attended a friend's birthday party in Mumbai's Bandra. Her high heels and pair of diamond earrings accentuated her bling pants.

In June, Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani hosted the arangetram ceremony of Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. An arangetram is a dancer's completion of their formal training in classical dance and their debut on-stage performance. Ms Merchant is a disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of the Reliance chairman, will lead the company's new energy business. Reliance is vying to be at the forefront of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambition to ramp up green energy capacity.