Video: Motorcyclist Crashes In Front Of Approaching Truck. Then...

A hair-raising video from Malaysia shows a motorcyclist nearly getting run over by a truck after crashing on the road. The dashcam footage was shared by an onlooker who was sitting in his car and observed the accident playing out in front of him. The accident occurred in the midst of pouring rain.

In the clip, the motorcyclist was seen losing his balance on the slippery road. As his motorcycle skid on the road and he fell off of it, he observed a truck speeding his way. The motorcyclist was forced to scramble out of the truck's way, abandoning his bike on the road. Hair-raising dashcam footage shows him getting up and running on the slippery road, managing to escape just in the nick of time. He displayed lightning fast reflexes as he ran a few steps before falling to the ground, even as the truck continued speeding his way.

The truck driver eventually hit the brakes and stopped, while the motorcyclist got up unhurt.

The witness who observed the whole incident confirmed that no one was injured in the incident, which occurred on January 24.

Meanwhile, the dashcam footage has gone viral on Facebook, racking up over 96,000 views. "Thank heaven he was able to move out of the way that fast. God was helping him big time," wrote one Facebook user in the comments section. "Very lucky the truck didn't get him. Sorry he skidded," another said.