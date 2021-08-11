Video: Motorcycle Rider's Attempt At Wheelie Ends In Flames

A chilling video shows the moment a motorcycle rider's attempt at a dangerous stunt ended up in flames - quite literally. The incident occurred in Chicago, Illinois, when the stunt rider attempted to perform a left-hand drag wheelie but ended up knocking into another motorcycle, which then led to a massive fire. Miraculously, both the riders managed to come out of the accident without life-threatening injuries, though one of them suffered a broken arm in the collision and subsequent fire. Footage of the hair-raising accident was shared by ViralHog.

The footage begins with a group of motorcycle riders making their way towards a tunnel. According to the person who shared the video, "one rider attempted a left-hand drag wheelie" as the group was making its way through the route. Unfortunately, he lost control while performing the stunt.

"While attempting this his bike 'pancaked' on the left side dragging the rider behind it," read the video description. The motorcycle slid into the left lane and hit another biker who was already doing a wheelie. The second bike flipped, landing on its gas tank. The gas leak that occurred after that contributed to the huge fire captured in the video.

"Second bike flips, lands on the gas tank, and ruptures the tank letting loose most of its gas, and gets ignited by sparks, causing the massive fire," the person who shared the video explained. "I was told both riders are ok but one suffered a broken arm," he added.

According to CBS News, the crash occurred during a motorcycle meetup in Chicago last month that was attended by hundreds of riders.

