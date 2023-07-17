Video: Men Tease, Approach Closer To Herd Of Elephants Inside A Forest, Internet Angry

Mr Nanda posted the video along with a stern warning.

In a terrifying event, four men narrowly avoided a dangerous scenario after attempting to get close to a herd of wild elephants. In the video shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, a group of tourists can be seen approaching closer to a herd of elephants inside a forest.

The video shows an elephant crossing a street, with a few calves in the group. The tourists can be heard making peculiar sounds with their mouths. The noise startled the elephants and the elephants increased their speed, in fact, one of them even tried to charge towards the group. Realising that they are in mortal danger, the men also tried to flee the scene.

Mr Nanda posted the video along with a stern warning. He wrote, "Ridiculous crowd behaviour. An elephant herd with a young calf can be highly aggressive. Don't put your life at stake. Allow them safe passage. They have the first right."

Since being posted, the video has amassed nearly 40,000 views on Twitter and netizens demanded strict action against the group of tourists.

A user commented, "They shud be arrested and prosecuted for such behaviour...one question do they do the same when they see families around."

"Sir, please some action to put these guys behind bars," another user commented on Twitter.

"They are very sensible to subsonic, sonic and ultrasonic sounds. Such noise can be extremely annoying for them, especially for young ones," the third user wrote.

"Need strict action against these irresponsible people," the fourth user commented.

"Absolutely ridiculous. Strict Action against those miscreants can change the situation," the fifth wrote.