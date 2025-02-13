Video: Man Travels First Class To Maha Kumbh, Chaos Unfolds Outside His Coach

As the Maha Kumbh Mela continues in Prayagraj, desperate devotees are resorting to extreme measures to reach the Sangam for a holy dip. Disturbing videos have emerged showing crowds in Bihar attacking a train with stones, smashing windows and causing significant damage after being denied access to the already overcrowded carriages.

Social media has been flooded with images of incredibly crowded trains, many passengers seemingly travelling without tickets, as people try to reach the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. A stark contrast was highlighted by Piyush Agarwal, who shared a video of his quiet and comfortable journey in first-class AC, demonstrating the vast difference between his experience and the chaotic, overflowing general compartments.

The video begins by suggesting a comfortable travel experience but takes a surprising twist when he opens his compartment door.

In the video, a man showcases his spacious First AC coach as he climbs down from his berth. However, the moment he opens his compartment door, he is met with a surprising sight- the gallery outside is completely packed with women sitting on the floor. As he pans the camera to the other side, a few men can be seen standing in the narrow passage. These ticketless passengers had entered the coach and were now travelling without a fare.

Watch the video here:

The video, which amassed over 28 million views on Instagram, left many shocked, as they never expected unauthorised travellers to make their way into the premium section of the train. One passenger, who had a similar experience, shared their frustration: "I was practically under house arrest inside my cabin. We couldn't even use the toilet during our 16-hour journey because people were blocking the way."

"This is so damn unsafe," another user wrote.

"Can't believe this is first class lol," the third user commented.