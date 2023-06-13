Video: Hilda Effiong Bassey Sets Guinness World Records For Longest Cooking Marathon

Hilda Baci cooked in a makeshift kitchen for four days.

The longest cooking marathon has a new record holder, according to the Guinness World Records (GWR), and it's a Nigerian chef named Hilda Effiong Bassey.

According to the Guinness World Records, Hilda, better known as Hilda Baci on social media, has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual) with a time of 93 hours and 11 minutes.

Hilda attempted to set a record of 100 hours, however, almost seven hours were deducted from her final total because she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt.

The 26-year-old Nigerian chef began on Thursday, May 11, and continued through Monday, May 15, cooking over 100 pots of food during her four-day kitchen stint.

Guinness World Records shared a video of the event on its YouTube platform, which received several thousand views within six hours. with many users thanking the record-keeping organisation for the visuals.

"Great job, Guinness World Records, for sharing Hilda Baci's video on her longest cooking marathon! It was so impressive to see her determination and skills as she tried to break the record. Even with a small mistake on the rest breaks, Hilda still achieved an amazing feat and deserves her place in the record books. Thank you, Guinness World Records, for featuring incredible talents like Hilda and motivating us to go beyond our limits. We can't wait to see more awesome records on your awesome YouTube channel!," wrote one user.

The previous record, which Lata Tondon (India) set in 2019, was 87 hours and 45 minutes.

Hilda attempted this record to "put Nigerian cuisine on the map" and "to inspire young African women to chase their dreams."

"I also decided to break this record to truly push my limits and test my abilities," she added.