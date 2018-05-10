Video: Hawaii Man Comes Home To Find Fountain Of Lava In Backyard Video captured by the Hawaii resident shows lava erupting from a fissure and throwing up molten rocks several feet in the air.

A resident of Hawaii's Leilani Estates neighbourhood, Mr Brock had fled his home after Thursday's eruption of the Kilauea volcano. When he returned home on Sunday to pick up his belongings, he fell short of words after seeing the scene in his backyard,



Tonnes of molten lava spewed up like a fountain in his back garden - just a few feet from his home. Keith Brock's home was one of the at least 35 homes and buildings completely gutted by the eruption of the Kilauea volcano on Thursday.



Video captured by the Hawaii resident shows lava erupting from a fissure and throwing up molten rocks several feet in the air. "Words can't describe what I'm seeing right now," he says in the video, as he tries to capture the incredible sight.



"I am safe because the wind's blowing the other way. I am standing on a nice dry patch of ground," the visibly-shocked homeowner says in the video.



Leilani Estates is one of the hardest hit areas in the island nation with as many as 1,700 residents ordered to leave their homes. There have been no deaths or major injuries reported since a series of major eruptions began at the Kilauea volcano on Thursday. The volcano spewed fountains of lava as high as 300 feet into the air and deadly volcanic gas. Kilauea has opened a total of 14 volcanic vents since it started sending out fountains and rivers of lava as hot as 1,093 degrees Celsius on Thursday, officials said.



