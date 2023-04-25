Video: Firefighters Help 95-Year-Old Man Mow His Lawn In US

One of the firefighters is seen mowing the lawn

A heartwarming video is going viral which shows a group of firefighters helping a 95-year-old man mow his lawn in Texas, United States. The Austin firefighters' kind gesture is winning praise on the internet.

Posted on Twitter by Austin Fire Department, the video shows two firefighters in their uniforms along with the elderly man. One of the firefighters is seen mowing the lawn while the other watches him.

While appreciating the firefighters, the Austin fire department wrote, "Our E6/C-shift crew passed this house yesterday and saw the 95YO resident struggling to mow his lawn. They stopped the unit to give him a hand; FF Rivas made quick work of the hilly front yard. Kudos to them for serving those in need, no matter what that need may be!"

Watch the video here:

Our E6/C-shift crew passed this house yesterday and saw the 95YO resident struggling to mow his lawn. They stopped the unit to give him a hand; FF Rivas made quick work of the hilly front yard. Kudos to them for serving those in need, no matter what that need may be!



📹@epiallapic.twitter.com/4OFTdYQsXx — Austin Fire Dept (@austinfiredept) April 22, 2023

The video was originally posted by Twitter user LTK. The caption read, "Austin Fire Department spotted helping an elderly gentleman mow his lawn."

Since being posted, the video has collected more than 53,000 views on Twitter and has over 1200 likes. The video prompted an array of reactions from social media users.

A user commented, "Beautiful! Just think. They could've just waited until they were called to his place over a cardiac arrest or a life-threatening injury. Instead, a lawn got mowed, an old guy had company, an FD guy got some great exercise, & another had a great conversation with a 95 yr old man."

Another user wrote, "Thank you for being good neighbours!"

"Firefighters rock! If the rest of our public servants took public service as seriously as you do the world would be a better place," the third user wrote.

"Thanks so much for helping a citizen in need; it means a lot in these trying times," the fourth user commented.