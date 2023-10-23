Video: Dancers Dressed As 'The Nun' Join Garba Event, Internet Divided

The location where the video has been shot is not known.

A video of two people enjoying Garba night while wearing 'The Nun' costumes has gone viral on the internet. The clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter), captured the unique moment when the dancers dressed as Valak from the horror movie 'The Nun' joined the vibrant Garba dance alongside other people dressed in traditional attire. The duo nailed the Garba steps at the gathering and also caught the attention of several people around.

In the video, the two dancers can be seen wearing long black gowns along with a head scarf to resemble the looks of the Hollywood horror film character. They are seen hitting the dance floor with their dance moves during the Navratri festivities. They danced with several people who seemed more than welcoming of their presence.

"Product built for Silicon Valley trying to fit into the Indian market," a user hilariously wrote while sharing the clip on X.

Watch the video below:

Product built for silicon valley trying to fit into Indian market



pic.twitter.com/Pignc7PBmM — naren.io (@DudeWhoCode) October 23, 2023

Numerous people shared the amusing video on the microblogging website, which prompted a plethora of reactions from users. In the comments section, while some dubbed the clip as "Halloween garba", others were, however, quite offended and slammed the duo for ruining the tradition.

"Exploring the Intersectionality between Garba and Halloween," jokingly wrote one user. "This is hilarious," commented another. "I hope they won the Best dressed award," wrote a third user.

However, one user called the video "terrible" and said, "..I have no words. Just what sort of nonsense is this?? Garba is religious ceremony done to honor the Goddess Maa Durga. As such doing something like this is blasphemy!! Don't play with our religion! Maa Durga is full of life this is horrible!!"

"It is not at all funny. They should be punished for mocking Devi Maa. Garba is not a dance or fancy dress show. It is about worshipping the Goddess. The current generation is spoiled completely," added another.

