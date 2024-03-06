Video: Dal With 24-Carat Gold Dust At Ranveer Brar's Dubai Restaurant Amazes Internet

The dal is served in a wooden box.

Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar's first restaurant in Dubai, Kashkan, has become immensely popular on social media because of a particular dish. Videos of a dal being served in a bowl in a wooden box and powdered 24-carat gold are going viral online. The special dish known as 'Dal Kashkan' is one of the restaurant's exclusive food items and is priced at 58 dirhams (about Rs 1,300).

A video of 'Dal Kashkan' was shared by Mehul Hingu on Instagram. In the clip, the server at the restaurant shows the gold dust placed in a bowl. He then carefully adds it to the dal which is prepared with premium spices and ghee and is kept in a wooden box. The server also explains the speciality of the dish to the customer.

"24 Carat Golden Tadke Wali Dal at Kashkan by Ranveer Brar, Dubai Festive City Mall," reads the caption of the short video.

Since being shared, the video has amassed 8.4 million views and 1.8 lakh views on the platform.

"Gold doesn't get absorbed by the body. So this is just an EXTRA way of pooping gold," said a user.

"How fool. What's the nutrition value of gold???" commented a person.

A third person added, "Height of stupidity."

"People who can afford this, I want to ask them: why?" wrote another user.

A user said, "Our body doesn't need gold . A single drop was water is 1000 times bettr than this gold"

"So this dal was preserved in this 'Sanduk' for how many years ???" said another.

A person commented, "Do they provide a certificate along with dal?"

The restaurant on its website says that it is "a culinary journey from the lush green valleys of Kashmir to the radiant Kanyakumari coastlines, from the captivating northeastern greenery to the magnificent western deserts. Kashkan houses a wholesome experience; flavours, cultures, festivals, landscapes and even the spirit of the people. A unique dining space created with a single explosive idea - Encapsulating India's expansiveness on a platter."