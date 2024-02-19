Video: Customer Throws Lemonade On Car Wash Employee. Then This Happens

The incident took place on February 3 at an Indiana car wash in the US.

An 18-year-old car wash worker from Indiana is going viral online for her swift and powerful response to a rude customer who threw lemonade in her face. According to the New York Post, the incident took place on February 3 at an Indiana car wash in the US. The clip, shared on X, shows the worker, identified as Anna Harycki, power-washing a white sedan when the driver suddenly rolls down her window and throws lemonade from a plastic cup at her. In response, Ms Harycki swiftly retaliates and sprays the driver with water from her power hose, before carrying on her work as if nothing happened.

"Car Washer Had No Idea Driver's Window Was Down," an X user wrote while sharing the clip.

Watch the video below:

Car Washer Had No Idea Driver's Window Was Down 💀 pic.twitter.com/9hTUVyJLzW — TopStreetFights  (@TSFights) February 15, 2024

According to the Post, the video, which has garnered millions of views online, prompted the car wash to take action against the drink-tossing customer. They banned the woman from the car wash and sided with Ms Harycki, an 18-year-old student, to ensure her workplace safety.

Speaking about the incident, Ms Harycki said, "I was loading the car like I did with so many cars before that, making sure they safely entered the car wash belt. Once I pulled the car in all the way, I put the numbers into the system so they got the car wash they paid for. I picked up the pressure washer and started spraying down their car. The girl rolled down her window and threw lemonade at me and I was in shock".

"I told my managers, who were not OK with [the customer] throwing a drink at me," she added.

Also Read | Video: Pak Cricket Expert Hits Wife On YouTube Live, Then Defends Himself

The incident also prompted several reactions from social media users. "The window was up, he rolled it down to do that. But either way he still deserved it, why would it be down anyway if you're about to go through a car wash?" wrote one user. "What could possibly inspire someone to treat a completely innocent stranger like that??" asked another.

Many also praised the employer for siding with the worker. "The boss was the right kind of boss. I'm glad she didn't get in trouble, and the car driver and passenger were banned for life," wrote one. "Good on the boss for standing up for the employee. Totally justified," said another.

"This is absolute karma. People have no respect for others anymore and think it's okay to act like this. This girl has every right to stand up for herself and the owner did the right thing by banning the customers for life. Many places would have fired the worker instead," commented a third.