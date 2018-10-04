Video: Couple Opens Oven To Cook Chips, Finds 3-Foot Snake Inside

The snake was nicknamed Sammy.

An elderly couple in UK were recently left shocked when they opened their oven to cook some chips and found a snake inside. The incident took place on September 28 at Stockport, according to a press release by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA). According to RSPCA, an 82-year-old woman, who does not want to be named, says she got the shock of her life when she opened the oven and found a 3-foot-long African brown snake inside.

"When I opened the oven door and saw it I got the shock of my life. I have recently had a cataract operation and was wondering if my eyes were deceiving me - but my husband saw it too."

The woman then called RSPCA to rescue the snake.

Inspector Andy Harris was called to the scene and a video of the rescue was shared by RSPCA. You can watch the video below:

"We are big animal lovers and just wanted to make sure the snake was safe so we were pleased that he was rescued by the RSPCA," the woman was quoted as saying.

According to Inspector Harris, the snake - now nicknamed Sammy - is probably an escaped pet or has been abandoned by its owners. Sammy is now being looked after by a reptile keeper.