Video: Comedian's Perfect Account Of A 'Dilli Ki Shaadi' Is #1 On YouTube

The wedding season is upon us again - and that means lots of food, pretty clothes and of course, pesky relatives. Anyone who has attended the big fat Indian wedding will know that Bollywood does not exaggerate - the cliches do exist in real life too. So when stand-up comedian Nishant Tanwar took the stage to talk about what it is like to attend a 'Dilli ki shaadi', it was truly the laugh riot we all expected it to be.The video, which has been trending on the number one spot on YouTube, perfectly captures what happens in a Delhi wedding.Watch the video below:Since being shared online two days ago, the comedy routine has collected over seven lakh views."Hahhaha Amazing," writes one viewer in the comments section. "Awesome man," says another.Let us know what you think of the video using the comments section below.Click for more trending news