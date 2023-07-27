Video: Chinese Man Solves Three Rubik's Cubes In Three Minutes While Juggling Them

Li Zhihao is a 22-year-old Chinese speedcuber.

A Chinese man broke a world record by using his prowess at juggling and his ability to solve puzzles during a television show.

According to Guinness World Records, Li Zhihao (China) has once again broken the record for the fastest time to solve three rotating puzzle cubes while juggling, shaving 13 seconds off his previous record to achieve a time of 3 minutes, 16 seconds.

The 22-year-old speedcuber's record attempt took place on the set of our televised talent show, Lo Show dei Record.

Before Li, the record belonged to Angel Alvarado (Colombia), who achieved it in 2021 with a time of 4 minutes, 52 seconds, and then broke it again in May 2022 with a time of 4 minutes, 31 seconds. Before Angel, the record was held by Que Jianyu (China), who achieved a time of 5 minutes, 2 seconds in 2018, a year after setting a record of 5 minutes, 6 seconds, reported the British reference book.

Li is a very accomplished speedcuber who has previously broken a number of Guinness World Records. He can solve cubes not only while juggling, but also upside down, underwater, and in groups.

Featured Video Of The Day On Opposition's Black Shirts Protest, Piyush Goyal's "Black Future" Dig