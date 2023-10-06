Video: Chilean Trapeze Artist Falls 29 Foot After Platform Collapses, Fired Later

The artist sustained a knee injury along with three cuts to his head.

In a shocking incident caught on camera, a circus artist fell 29-foot to the ground from a platform during his performance. Jorge Alarcon, a Chilean trapeze artist, sustained serious injuries and spent roughly eight days in the hospital, as per a report in the Daily Express US. The incident, which took place in August this year, occured when Mr Alarcon tried to land on the platform where three other performers were standing.

Trapecista chileno cae al vacío al colapsar plataforma en circo de China.

Jorge “Iwi” Alarcón resultó con una severa lesión en un ligamento tras la caída de una plataforma durante una de las acrobacias. pic.twitter.com/Ui5PX2565U — tabascoaldia (@tabascoaldiamx) October 4, 2023

As seen in the video, one of the artists managed to get hold of the rope. However, the other two performers fell into the mesh while the Chilean performer fell directly to the ground. This resulted in a knee injury along with three cuts to his head. Mr Alarcon was immediately rushed to the hospital where he received treatment for his injuries. "After eight days in hospital, the Chinese doctors sent me home for a three-week rest. I asked what I should do, but they just told me to rest so that the swelling would go down. At the end of the second week, my left knee was completely deflated, I was happy, I had no pain and I was walking much better." the artist said, as per a report in Mexico-based Aristegui Noticias.

However, a significant posterior cruciate ligament damage was discovered around three weeks after the injury when the circus owner inquired about Mr Alarcon's condition. "In China, the doctors told me that with three months of rest, I would be recovered, but they didn't give me any treatment to follow my recovery, nothing," he added.

Noticing the long road to recovery, the circus management decided to send the artist to his home country- Chile with just a payment for two weeks of work. Further, his colleagues at the circus pitched in and collected funds to sponsor his plane ticket. Upon his landing, doctors in Chile informed Mr Alarcon that the torn ligament would also require surgery.

As per the Daily Express US, Jorge Alarcon is talented trapeze artist, who decided to relocate from Talca, Chile, to join the renowned Happy Circus in Shilin, China.