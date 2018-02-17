Video: Child Accidentally Run Over. He Gets Up, Not Even A Scratch CCTV footage shows the boy jump up on his feet and run to safety shortly after being run over. Scroll down to see.

The nearly two-minute long video begins with two men and a boy walking towards a parked Volkswagen car. As they look at something in the car's boot, the toddler wanders away from them and begins playing in front of the vehicle. The child's presence goes unnoticed by the other three men, who are busy in conversation.



For nearly two minutes, the child in blue shorts busies himself with playful activities near the car. Nobody notices the moment he plonks himself right in front of the car and starts playing with dirt and pebbles.



Eventually, one of the men gets in the car and drives off - unaware he is about to run over a young child.



The child disappears under the car - and out of sight - for a horrifying few seconds.



But as soon as the car drives off, the toddler jumps up on his feet. Miraculously, he appears unhurt. Only then does does the other adult male - presumably the child's father - realise what a close escape the child has just had. The video ends as the scared little boy running towards the man for comfort.



Watch the video below:



(Disclaimer: Content in this video could be disturbing for some viewers.)





According to the video's uploader, the shocking incident took place in Brazil, though it's unclear when.



"A resilient little kid. Glad he is okay," commented one LiveLeak user on the video. "Very lucky," wrote another.



