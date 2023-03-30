Watch: Students Bring Pressure Cookers, Buckets And Suitcases To College To Celebrate 'No Bag Day'

Female students are seen turning up at the college with the most bizarre objects

Women's Christian College in Chennai, Tamil Nadu recently conducted a fun activity for its students called 'No Bag Day.' The event saw students enthusiastically participating in it as they came up with innovative ways to carry their books and things in absence of a bag. In a video going viral on Instagram, female students are seen turning up at the college with the most bizarre objects.

The students are seen carrying things like pressure cookers, laundry baskets, buckets, towels, pillow covers, cardboard boxes, suitcases, trolley bags, guitar bags, and much more. They were all smiles as they flaunted their belongings and posed for the cameras.

The hilarious video was shared on Instagram by vaazhka_dude who captioned it as, ''POV: it's no bag day in your college.'' 'NO BAG DAY Women's Christian College'', read the text insert in the video.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has gone viral and amassed more than 17 lakh views and 1.3 lakh likes so far. Instagram users were amused and impressed by the creativity of the students and many also listed their favourite items. Some also got nostalgic seeing the video and reminisced about their college days.

One user got nostalgic and wrote, ''WCC will always have a piece of my heart! Loved all these special days.. sunshine day, oceans day, red-and-green day, white gifts day and ethnic day of course...if I remember correctly, there was even a mismatched footwear day!?''

Another commented, ''The girl who brought the mug and the hangar.'' A third said, ''Boys with empty hands.'' A fourth added, ''Heyy that's creative. So cute to see them come up with innovative ideas."

Recently, students at a university in Pakistan organised a complete mock wedding with a bride, groom, and baaraat. Even though this event had no true purpose, it was a lot of fun, and students could be seen dancing and having a great time.