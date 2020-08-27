Video: Chennai Man Sets Guinness World Record By Solving 6 Rubik's Cubes Underwater

Illayaram Sekar solved six Rubik's cubes underwater.

The 25-year-old from Chennai who attempted to break a world record by solving the most number of Rubik's cubes underwater has succeeded in his quest. Illayaram Sekar has achieved a new Guinness World Records title by solving six Rubik's cubes underwater in a single breath. Sekar took two minutes and 17 seconds to solve the six cubes underwater, sitting in a transparent, watertight container.

"Using yoga meditation breathing techniques, Illayaram Sekar from Chennai, India has achieved a new record for the most Rubik's Cubes solved underwater," Guinness World Records wrote on Facebook, sharing a video of the feat. The video shows Sekar sitting inside the clear container full of water while independent witnesses stood outside to verify his record attempt.

Watch it below:

The feat has impressed many, collecting thousands of 'likes' and hundreds of comments on Facebook.

"Mind blowing," wrote one Facebook user, while another said, "Amazing."

According to Guinness World Records, Sekar trained in a special form of yoga meditation called Pranayama to spend extended amounts of time underwater.

"This event was a turning point in my career. Now I'm stronger and ready to do more records," he said after the attempt. "My personal opinion is this underwater category is the most difficult, that's why I decided to do this first."

The Chennai man now plans to set more records. "I've started to learn how to ride a unicycle, it's the next biggest category in cubing and I have a plan to do it next year."