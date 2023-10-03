Buffalo Swallows Gold 'Mangalsutra' Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh, How It Was Retrieved

The estimated value of the gold 'mangalsutra' is approximately Rs 1.5 lakh, weighing over 20g.

In a strange turn of events, a buffalo accidentally swallowed an expensive gold 'mangalsutra' in Maharashtra's Washim district on Sunday. The estimated value of the gold 'mangalsutra' is approximately Rs 1.5 lakh, weighing over 20g.

The incident happened when a woman placed the jewelry on a plate filled with soybean and peanut peels before heading for a bath. After taking the bath, she placed the plate with the peels in front of the buffalo to eat and started doing household chores.

Only after a few hours, she realised that the jewelry was missing. When she started recollecting her thoughts, she remembered that she had placed the 'mangalsutra' in the fodder. It was evident that the buffalo had ingested it, following which the woman immediately informed her husband.

A veterinarian was approached, who used a metal detector and confirmed that the 'mangalsutra' was in the buffalo's stomach.

The next day, a two-hour-long surgery was performed on the buffalo, and it had to undergo 60-65 stitches, following which the veterinary team successfully retrieved the ornament from its stomach.

Balasaheb Kaundane, a health official from Washim, told news agency ANI, "The metal detector revealed that there was some metal in the buffalo's stomach. The operation lasted for 2 hours, in which 60-65 stitches were required."

Mr Kaundane also urged all the cattle owners to exercise some caution while feeding fodder or anything else to animals. ''We request people to be careful while feeding fodder to animals and ensure that nothing else is present in it,'' he said.