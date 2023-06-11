Video: Bride Rides Scooter Without Helmet. Here's How Delhi Police Reacted

Internet seemed impressed by the cops' actions and sense of humour.

Delhi Police yet again demonstrated their social media prowess by sharing a road safety advisory with a creative twist on Twitter. Taking to the micro-blogging site on Saturday, the police department shared a video to remind citizens of some basic traffic rules and repercussions one would face if not abiding by them. The clip showed a bride riding a two-wheeler without a helmet just to get likes on her reel - a short-duration video feature on Instagram.

"Going 'Vaari Vaari Jaaun' on the road for a REEL makes your safety a REAL WORRY! Please do not indulge in acts of BEWAKOOFIYAN! Drive safe," the police department wrote while sharing the clip.

Going 'Vaari Vaari Jaaun' on the road for a REEL makes your safety a REAL WORRY!



Please do not indulge in acts of BEWAKOOFIYAN! Drive safe.@dtptrafficpic.twitter.com/CLx5AP9UN8 — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) June 10, 2023

While the first half of the video showed a girl in a bridal dress and ornaments riding a scooty without a helmet, the second half featured a challan dated June 10. It showed a fine of Rs 6,000 for violating two rules - driving a two-wheeler without a helmet, which carries Rs 1,000, and driving without a license, which carries a penalty of Rs 5,000.

Twitter users were quick to react to Delhi Police's tweet. They seemed impressed by the cops' actions and sense of humour.

"Much needed! With repeated offence book them under relevant ipc," wrote one user. "Mastt! Highly Impressive way of sharing clear message with general Public," said another.

A third user commented, "Like your sense of humour," while another said, "These kinds can cause death to unsuspecting and innocent! Strict laws are needed for these hungry for attention cases!"

"What a wonderful and innovative way to explain the consequences of an offense," commented another user.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police is known for its amusing and witty social media posts. Earlier this month, the police department's reply to billionaire Elon Musk's son's query about "police cats" left the internet in splits.

Mr Musk took to Twitter and posted about his son X AE A-XII sweetly asking him, whether there are "police cats" like police dogs. "Lil X just asked if there are police cats, since there are police dogs," he wrote on the microblogging website. Responding to this, the Delhi Police, in their quirky manner, said, "Hi @elonmusk, please tell Lil X that there are no police cats because they might get booked for feline-y and 'purr'petration."

Their tweet amassed several reactions online. It has over four lakh views and five thousand likes.