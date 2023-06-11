Man Who Claims To Work Over 16 Hours A Day Seeks Health Advice, Doctor Says...

Internet users empathised with Mr Harshal's situation. (Unsplash/Representative pic)

A 37-year-old man who works more than 16-17 hours a day at a corporate job recently contacted a doctor on Twitter because he was concerned about his blood pressure. The man, who goes by the name Harshal on the micro-blogging site, sought health advice from Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist from Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad.

"Hi Doctor, I am 37 yo, in corporate job, current working hours from the past 6 months are more than 16-17 hours, have to give non-stop coverage for all global regions, I recently did BP check, and it's 150/90 and 84 min. Please advise next steps," Mr Harshal tweeted.

1. Reduce working hours by 50%, and ensure an unemployed person gets a job (whose job you are doing in addition to yours)

In response to this, Dr Kumar recommended the Twitter user to "reduce working hours by 50 percent". He also jokingly asked him to ensure that an unemployed person, whose job Mr Harshal was doing in addition to him, gets a job.

In the following tweet, Mr Harshal thanked the doctor for the advice. He also revealed that he had to finally quit his job because he was told to work during the weekend as well.

"Thank you for the suggestion, I have quit the job now because it was getting very toxic at the top. Left at my best high because I told my boss I can't be available on a weekend and then she said, she will have to find a replacement then, quit immediately after it (sic)," he wrote.

Dr Kumar hailed Mr Harshal's resignation as a "great decision". "Thank you. Need blessings from all over to start something new," Mr Harshal tweeted.

Now, this Twitter conversation between Mr Harshal and Dr Sudhir Kumar has gone viral on the micro-blogging site. Internet users empathised with Mr Harshal's situation.

"Must not have been an easy decision at all. Hope u find something that's probably something u feel enthused about, every day," wrote one user.

"Escape corporate stress, reconnect with mother nature, and earn from organic farming. Combine technology and ancient wisdom for a fulfilling journey in agriculture. Explore the potential of organic farming by combining cutting-edge technologies with ancient wisdom," commented another.

"@HarshalSal67 16-17 hours of continuous work is not due to work pressure but it is the result of bad planning, bad management and bad resourcing!! And this sets the bad culture for others in the company too!! Start saying NO!! Things will change!!" wrote another user.