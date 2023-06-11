US Family Claims ''Non-Human'' Creatures Crashed In Their Backyard, Cops Investigate

Police were called to investigate green flash in sky

A family in Las Vegas claimed that they saw something mysterious crash in their backyard, after a green flash in the sky. The family soon made a 911 call claiming to see "non-humans", following which the cops rushed to the spot to investigate, as per a CNN report.

"We just see in the corner of our eye something fall down from the sky, and it was with lights, and when it hit down there was like a big impact, and we felt like an energy? And then we hear a lot of footsteps near us. And then - we have, like, big- big equipment, and we see there's a, there's like an eight-foot person beside it and another one's inside, and it has big eyes and it's looking at us. And they're not human. One-hundred percent, they're not human," the caller said, as per ABC News.

Though the incident occurred on May 1, the Las Vegas Police Department recently released officers' body camera footage that showed something streaking low across the sky. An officer corroborated the witness's account, claiming that their partner had also observed something falling from the sky.

Several people across eastern California, Nevada, and Utah also reported seeing the flash, according to the American Meteor Society.

In a conversation with another officer, one officer said, "I have butterflies bro. Everyone saw a shooting star and now these people say there are aliens in their backyard."

However, the officers did not find anything after searching the family's backyard. The case was closed, with police calling the incident “unfounded.”

The incident comes after a former intelligence official-turned-whistleblower said that the US government has possession of "intact and partially intact" alien vehicles. The official named David Grusch who led the analysis of unexplained anomalous phenomena (UAP) within a US Department of Defense agency, alleged that the US has craft of non-human origin, that are being kept secret from the public.

In 2021, the Pentagon released a report on UAP which found more than 140 instances of UAP encounters that could not be explained.