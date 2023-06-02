Elon Musk's Son Asks If There Are 'Police Cats', Delhi Police Responds

Elon Musk and his son X AE A-12.

Delhi Police is famous for its amusing posts and witty responses to sensitise people about various issues. Their social media posts are always on point when it comes to relaying hard-hitting messages and cracking you up at the same time. This time around, their reply to billionaire Elon Musk's son's query about "police cats" has left the internet in splits.

The richest man in the world took to Twitter and posted about his son X AE A-XII sweetly asking him, whether there are "police cats" like police dogs. "Lil X just asked if there are police cats, since there are police dogs," he wrote on the microblogging website. Delhi Police, in their quirky manner, replied to him and said, "Hi @elonmusk, please tell Lil X that there are no police cats because they might get booked for feline-y and 'purr'petration."

Hi @elonmusk, please tell Lil X that there are no police cats because they might get booked for feline-y and 'purr'petration. https://t.co/W8CMMvYi9I — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) June 2, 2023

Since being shared, their tweet has amassed several reactions online. It has over four lakh views and five thousand likes.

"That was marvellous," said a user.

"Oh boy, Delhi police with Global meme standards," added a person.

A third person said, "Fabulous comeback."

Another user remarked, "Teslas for Delhi Police? :)"

"Has Delhi Police hired a new Social Media Manager? Coz if they have, the new guy is just fantastic!" commented a person.

"I'm happy that Delhi Police has someone with a sense of humor managing their Twitter," added a user.

"Police departments now have an Inspector of Memes, both Mumbai and Delhi police certainly do ;)" added a person.

Mr Musk on Thursday reclaimed his position as the world's richest person after surpassing the wealth of Chief Executive Officer of the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton, Bernard Arnault, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. As of Thursday, Twitter's CEO net worth was about $192 billion (roughly Rs. 15,82,483 crore) and Mr Arnault's wealth stood at $187 billion (roughly Rs. 15,41,272 crore).