Video: Boy Flung Out Of Car On Collision. Here's How He Was Saved

A 7-year-old boy was saved after a car accident thanks to a quick-thing passerby. In east China's Jiangsu province, a boy was thrown out of a minivan after it collided with a car on a busy road. However, a Good Samaritan who was driving by stopped immediately and rushed the unnamed boy to the hospital. CCTV footage shows a car stopping to help the injured boy by jumping several red lights in order to rush the boy to the hospital.The incident took place on December 15 at Suzhou city.Watch the video below:Thanks to his rescuer, the boy received immediate medical attention and did not suffer any severe injuries.Click for more trending news