Victoria Beckham Quips 'Give Me My Husband Back' As David Dives Into Farming

Victoria Beckham jokingly commented on David Beckham's Instagram video.

David Beckham, the former captain of the England football team, has given up his soccer boots for gardening gloves. The legendary football player, who is renowned for his fashionable appearance and remarkable free-kick abilities, has been sharing his newfound love of farming on social media.

Beckham gave a video tour of his growing chicken farm and garden over the weekend. The clip, which he jokingly resisted shortening at the suggestion of his wife Victoria, gave fans a glimpse into his rural lifestyle.

"My Kale is doing well. I can hear my east end mates going. "He has changed. "My wife said to shorten the video down but obviously didn't listen, so I'm sorry... My content used to be motorcycles and camping; now it's Kale, Honey, and flowers for the house. I might have to get back on the road soon, @victoriabeckham. You're welcome for the flowers for the house," he captioned the post.

Watch the video here:

Victoria, a renowned English fashion designer and singer, couldn't help but react humorously to her husband's transformation. In a playful comment on David Beckham's Instagram post she wrote "Who is this man?" along with chicken emojis and a laughing face. She also jokingly demanded, "Give me my husband back!"

Wearing a green plaid shirt and newsboy cap, David opened his thorough video by greeting his fans a "good morning" and giving a brief look of their five chickens. Then he turned his focus to the couple's Cotswolds garden, which had cabbage, kale, wildflowers, spring onions, and plum trees.