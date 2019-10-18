'Very Fast' Fugitive Goat Captured After Being On The Run For A Day

The "very fast" goat was captured on Tuesday.

A "very fast" goat that evaded authorities for over a day was finally captured on Tuesday in Alaska. The goat became a social media favourite after it was spotted running around Fairbanks on Monday. Locals following its adventures nicknamed it Curry. Fairbanks Animal Control had posted a photo of the running goat to Facebook on Monday, asking for the animal's owner to come forward.

"If you are the owner of this very fast goat, please call dispatch," they wrote. "The goat is evading law enforcement and we could use your help."

Sightings of the runaway goat were reported to Facebook on Monday.

However, it wasn't until Tuesday afternoon that the goat was caught by people near a road "jumping into traffic and causing some concerns," said Ken Marsh of the Department of Public Safety, according to Anchorage Daily News. Two state troopers then rescued the goat.

"We definitely couldn't have done it without the help of the Samaritans," Mr Marsh said.

Alaska State Troopers later shared two photos of Curry the goat on Facebook along with a post saying that it was found "dodging cars near a local freeway."

According to Anchorage Daily News, Curry is not a pet but part of a herd. However, its owner is willing to provide it a new future, said Fairbanks animal control operations manager Sandy Hill.

"He has also been following the Facebook posts and wants to pardon Curry and find him a pet home," Mr Hill said.

Last year, an escaped white kangaroo led police on a long chase before jumping into a pool.

