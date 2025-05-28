Veer Savarkar Jayanti 2025: Remembering Veer Savarkar Through 10 Powerful Quotes

Veer Savarkar Jayanti 2025: May 28 marks Savarkar Jayanti, observed annually to commemorate the birth anniversary of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar - a polarising figure in India's freedom movement and the ideological architect of Hindutva.
Why is Savarkar Jayanti Observed?
Born on May 28, 1883, Savarkar is remembered for his role in India's struggle for independence, his advocacy for Hindu nationalism, and his endurance during years of imprisonment in the Cellular Jail of the Andaman Islands. The day is marked with tributes, speeches, and events, particularly in Maharashtra. Political leaders, especially from right-wing parties, often pay homage to his legacy.
Who Was Veer Savarkar?
Vinayak Damodar Savarkar (1883-1966) was a freedom fighter, writer, poet, and political thinker. While at Fergusson College in Pune, he founded the revolutionary group "Abhinav Bharat" in 1904. Later in London, he launched the "Free India Society" and penned The First War of Independence, a reinterpretation of the 1857 revolt.
Arrested in 1910 for anti-British activities, he famously attempted an escape in Marseilles but was recaptured and sentenced to 50 years in the Andamans. After his release in 1937, he led the Hindu Mahasabha and worked towards social reform, including the abolition of untouchability.
The Ministry of Culture notes that Savarkar later disbanded Abhinav Bharat and dedicated himself to the ideological goals of the Hindu Mahasabha until his death in 1966.
10 Notable Quotes by Veer Savarkar
- "The sacred soil of Bharat is my home, the blood of her brave is my inspiration, and the triumph of her will is my dream."
- "The world respects those who can stand up for themselves and fight their own battles."
- "A country that does not recognise its heroes, its martyrs, and its warriors is doomed to decay."
- "Independence is never given, it is always taken."
- "Hindu society must rise above the differences of caste and creed if it wants to see the dawn of freedom."
- "Cowards never make history, it is the brave who carve their names in the annals of time."
- "Our only duty is to keep fighting for our nation, come what may."
- "An educated mind is the greatest weapon in the struggle for freedom."
- "A nation's past is its foundation; it must be preserved and honoured."
- "A true leader leads by example, inspires by action, and empowers by vision."
