Veer Savarkar Jayanti 2025: Remembering Veer Savarkar Through 10 Powerful Quotes

Veer Savarkar Jayanti 2025: May 28 marks Savarkar Jayanti, observed annually to commemorate the birth anniversary of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar - a polarising figure in India's freedom movement and the ideological architect of Hindutva.

Why is Savarkar Jayanti Observed?

Born on May 28, 1883, Savarkar is remembered for his role in India's struggle for independence, his advocacy for Hindu nationalism, and his endurance during years of imprisonment in the Cellular Jail of the Andaman Islands. The day is marked with tributes, speeches, and events, particularly in Maharashtra. Political leaders, especially from right-wing parties, often pay homage to his legacy.

Who Was Veer Savarkar?

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar (1883-1966) was a freedom fighter, writer, poet, and political thinker. While at Fergusson College in Pune, he founded the revolutionary group "Abhinav Bharat" in 1904. Later in London, he launched the "Free India Society" and penned The First War of Independence, a reinterpretation of the 1857 revolt.

Arrested in 1910 for anti-British activities, he famously attempted an escape in Marseilles but was recaptured and sentenced to 50 years in the Andamans. After his release in 1937, he led the Hindu Mahasabha and worked towards social reform, including the abolition of untouchability.

The Ministry of Culture notes that Savarkar later disbanded Abhinav Bharat and dedicated himself to the ideological goals of the Hindu Mahasabha until his death in 1966.

10 Notable Quotes by Veer Savarkar