Van Driver Fired For Driving Through Puddles, Drenching Pedestrians

The van driver was filmed splashing pedestrians (Representational Image)

A Canadian van driver who splashed pedestrians along a downtown Ottawa street has been fired by his employer after a video of his mischief provoked an online backlash.

Police, however, told AFP they have decided not to press charges in the case.

The driver was filmed apparently deliberately veering toward big puddles in the nation's capital after a major rain storm last week, and drenching three pedestrians in deluges of water.

The 45-second video was viewed almost 900,000 times on YouTube as of Monday.

The driver's employer, construction firm Black and McDonald, apologized on its Facebook page, saying its driver's actions were "unacceptable."

"We want to reassure the public that safety is our #1 priority. This is an isolated incident and the individual is no longer employed with Black & McDonald," the company said.