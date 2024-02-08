'Scrap Your Ex' For Valentine's Day: British Company Has An Offer For Jilted Lovers

The service involves writing the name of an ex-lover on a car destined for the scrap yard.

As Valentine's Day approaches, many companies worldwide are offering deals for couples. But there's a special offer from one company for people with broken hearts. This special deal aims to bring comfort to those going through tough times. It recognizes the different feelings people have during this period and provides a comforting choice for those dealing with heartbreak.

The British car scrapping company, Scrap Car Comparison, is launching this unique Valentine's Day initiative called "Scrap Your Ex." This program offers people the opportunity to symbolically move on from past relationships by having a car destined for the scrap heap named after their former partner.

While lighthearted, the program aims to provide a cathartic experience for those navigating breakups. Participants can submit their ex's name and reasoning online, with the chosen names being spray-painted on cars before their environmentally responsible recycling.

The form asks the applicants a question: "Why would you like to 'Scrap Your Ex' and name an old scrap car after your ex?" and all entries must be made by the day of love itself, Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

The users have to confirm that they are over the age of 18 in the online form.

"Offering a unique form of 'car-tharsis' for anyone that has recently gone through a breakup, the 'Scrap Your Ex' scheme is open for a limited time to anyone worldwide who wants to trash the memories of a past relationship or even nominate a friend's ex that deserves to be junked," the company said in a news release.

"Open to anyone worldwide, we're expecting high levels of demand, meaning that we may not be able to scrap everyone's ex this year, but we'll do our best! The lucky lovers who do get the opportunity to scrape their ex will receive photographic evidence of the deed once it has happened, providing the ultimate heartbreak healer," the company said.