Valentine's Day 2021: Some Of The Funniest V-Day Memes And Jokes

Valentine's Day - a time for love, romance and... laughter? Like every other holiday, Valentine's Day becomes the perfect opportunity for meme-makers every year to flood social media with witty posts, funny memes and rib-tickling jokes. Valentine's Day is celebrated every year on February 14 as the day of love, although its history and that of its patron saint is shrouded in mystery. There are several stories about the origin of February 14 being celebrated as Valentine's Day. The romantic holiday, according to Encyclopedia Britannica, originated from the Roman festival of Lupercalia. Other versions say that Valentine's Day is named after a martyred saint called Valentine, who was killed by King Claudius II Gothicus.

On February 14, couples celebrate Valentine's Day by exchanging gifts and spending time together. The holiday is not just for couples, though. Valentine's Day is also the perfect opportunity to remind your friends and family how much they mean to you. This year, whether you want to make a family member smile or whether you just want to laugh yourself, do it with the help of these hilarious Valentine's Day memes.

Here are some funny Valentine's Day memes and jokes that are sure to make you laugh out loud:

Who made this? I just wanna talk pic.twitter.com/FusgYiue6x — Brian (@itsbriancuh) February 12, 2021

Share your experience and excuse.???????????? pic.twitter.com/JqRPIhQVFj — Geeta Sharma???????? (@IGeetaSharma) February 11, 2021

Me watching everyone's story how they celebrating their valentine's week. pic.twitter.com/3MwJTNgzn8 — 7.26am (@sharmavishesh26) February 11, 2021

Single on Valentine's Day? You may find these posts relatable:

Everyone is suddenly looking for a valentine's date, but if you feel sad about being single, just listen to this queen ???????? pic.twitter.com/JFWOhoyQ95 — Innie⁷✜ (@InYaCity) February 12, 2021

