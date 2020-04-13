Uttar Pradesh Cops Defer Weddings For Duty During COVID-19 Crisis

Cops in Uttar Pradesh chose duty over their weddings, winning praise (Representative Image)

Three Uttar Pradesh cops are earning plaudits on Twitter for deferring their weddings to work during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Uttar Pradesh Police took to the microblogging platform this morning to share a Jan Express report about three members of the police department who chose to postpone their weddings for duty, applauding them for making the difficult decision.

According to the report, Constable Deepak Singh of Kanpur was supposed to get married on May 6. Tasked with delivering food ration door to door during the nationwide lockdown, he decided to postpone his wedding to May.

Constable Rashid Ali, posted at the Sanchedi Police Station, was supposed to tie the knot on May 30. However, on receiving news of the lockdown, he chose to cancel his leave and deferred his wedding, incurring a huge financial loss in the process. Meanwhile, a woman constable who was all set to marry end of March also chose to postpone the ceremony, instead deciding to get married when things are back to normal. She is currently delivering food to the poor as part of her duty.

Take a look at Uttar Pradesh Police's tweet below:

The three cops mentioned in the tweet are being widely praised on social media for choosing to work at a difficult time.

"Salute," wrote many in the comments section.

"Due to the efforts of such soldiers, UP is recovering very fast," a Twitter user remarked.

"Aap log mahaan hain (you are all great)," said another.

Several parts of Uttar Pradesh have been sealed till April 15 after they were found to be coronavirus hotspots. Overall, COVID-19 cases in the country have crossed the 9,000-mark, with 308 deaths, according to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry.