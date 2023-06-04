User Shares AI Image Of Elon Musk's As A Baby, Billionaire Reacts

"Cute picture :)" said a user.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools have become popular on the internet and several artists are now using them to come up with fascinating results. Artists are now using this powerful technology to generate realistic and stunning artwork that often takes the internet by storm. Recently, a user shared a picture of Twitter's Chief Elon Musk as a baby and the internet has the sweetest reaction to it. Not only this, but the billionaire also reacted to the viral image.

The image was shared by a user who goes by the name Not Jerome Powel on Twitter. In the image, Mr Musk is seen wearing a white shirt with brown gallace pants. His rosy cheeks and sweet expression are the highlight of the now-viral image. "BREAKING: Elon Musk was reportedly working on some anti aging formula but it got way out of hand," reads the caption of the post. Replying to the same, the richest man in the world said, "Guys, I think I maybe took too much" alongside a baby emoji.

Guys, I think I maybe took too much 👶 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2023

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 1.7 million views and 30,000 likes.

"Cute picture :)" said a user.

"Adorable!!!" remarked another person.

A third person added, "Now Elon will be like I want to buy Disney."

Baby Elon will save the world! pic.twitter.com/U3J70Nb4ur — FrΞdo ⛳️ (@MrFredoSix) June 4, 2023

"Awe this is so cute. Is little Elon open for getting adopted? :)" said a person.

"This baby has better style than I do," said another user.

Another added, "Baby Elon will save the world!"

Recently, AI reimagined the billionaire as an Indian groom and the results went viral on social media. The pictures show Mr Musk wearing sherwani, dancing with the wedding guests and riding a horse.

The billionaire also reacted to one of the images and tweeted, "I love it" alongside two Indian flag emojis.

