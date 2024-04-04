US Zoo Reacts After Pic Of Polar Bear Lying On Ice Sparks Concerns About Its Well-Being

The picture was taken at Saint Louis Zoo in the US.

A photo of a polar bear lying on its stomach and keeping its head on a small bed of ice is going viral on social media, sparking concerns about the animal's well-being. The picture, taken at Saint Louis Zoo in the US, was shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. It prompted concerns that the zoo was not providing appropriate living conditions for the animal. "People are concerned about the living conditions in the Saint Louis zoo after this photo of a polar bear lying on ice began going viral. A visitor of the zoo took this photo yesterday and began to raise concerns," the caption of the post read.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: People are concerned about the living conditions in the Saint Louis zoo after this photo of a polar bear lying on ice began going viral. A visitor of the zoo took this photo yesterday and began to raise concerns. pic.twitter.com/VjnJ5eH5ni — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) April 1, 2024

After the picture started making rounds on X, Saint Louis Zoo addressed the matter directly, assuring the public that the picture depicts normal behaviour for a polar bear. "The photo shows a content, healthy bear relaxing on a bed of ice in his favorite napping pose. Bears, just like a lot of animals and pets, sleep in all sorts of positions (yes, sometimes even ones that seem odd). This is normal bear behavior seen both in zoos and in the wild," the zoo said.

"Polar bear Kali has the choice to stay inside in air conditioning or go into his outside habitat. Most of the time, he chooses to go outside. His habitat is full of fun enrichment and has multiple ice machines, cooling fans, shade, and saltwater pools kept cool year-round," it added.

Polar bear Kali has the choice to stay inside in air conditioning or go into his outside habitat. Most of the time, he chooses to go outside. His habitat is full of fun enrichment and has multiple ice machines, cooling fans, shade, and saltwater pools kept cool year-round. — Saint Louis Zoo (@stlzoo) April 1, 2024

Meanwhile, reacting to the picture, while some social media users praised the zoo, others criticised them.

"Maybe put more ice in he looks like he's drawn to it , just a suggestion obviously his natural habitat is all ice therefore I'd expect a recreation of this in some parts of his cage," wrote one user. "This is such a poor excuse! It's a polar bear, in a desert, on dirt, sleeping on the only ice it can find. DO BETTER," commented another.

"He chooses to go outside because bears are not supposed to be locked in a cage anywhere, if polar bear really had a choice it would be out in the wild in its natural habitat and not some cage with a AC and a fake outside habitat, disturbing nature is no way an act of kindness," said another. "AC for a polar bear. Why not put him back home? Where actual snow is found. Where he would flourish and thrive in his actual habitat," wrote a user.

"I absolutely adore Kali. Such an incredible addition to our beautiful zoo," said one user. "I'm from St Louis area and we frequent the zoo. It's a wonderful zoo and you can tell the animals are loved and cared for!! I've never seen anything to indicate otherwise," expressed a user.