US Woman Welcomes Twins Born 6 Months Apart And 1,400 Km Away

In an extraordinary story of motherhood reported by The Sun, Erin Clancy, a 42-year-old construction company owner from New York, USA, has embraced the arrival of twins born six months apart-one biologically hers and the other carried by a surrogate based 900 miles (1448.41 kilometres) away in Illinois.

"Holding my newborn Dylan in my arms, I couldn't believe it. He was perfect. I couldn't wait for him to meet his 'twin' who was due to be born in six months. I met Brian in January 2016 on an online dating site. Handsome and caring, he was just what I was looking for. Three years later, he proposed, and we married in September 2020. It was a beautiful day. We started trying to get pregnant in January 2021, confident it would happen easily, which it didn't," Erin told The Sun.

Erin Clancy shared that in June 2021, at the age of 39, she began IVF treatment. The first round was unsuccessful, and while the second attempt initially showed promise, it ended in a miscarriage at seven weeks. Devastated and unsure of the next steps, especially with the medication causing severe migraines, she and her partner began to consider surrogacy as an alternative.

"After extensive research, we registered with an agency and, in May 2022, were matched with a surrogate. In August, I discovered I was pregnant but began bleeding at six weeks. We decided to continue with surrogacy. Both pregnancies were successful, and in May 2023, I gave birth to Dylan. In November, our surrogate delivered Declan. From infertility struggles, I became a mother to two healthy boys, filled with love and joy," she said.

The next day, the boys met for the first time, which was amazing. While I had the same love for Declan, he didn't sleep and screamed a lot, which made me feel guilty for not carrying him. At two months, he was diagnosed with a milk protein allergy, which explained everything. Strangers were confused about the age gap, and when I posted about it on a forum, things really blew up.

People went crazy, saying things like, 'It must be a scam,' and, 'How is this even possible?'. The boys have such a close bond. Dylan loves dancing, and Declan adores our dogs.

"When they're old enough, I'll explain how they became brothers. I don't care what people think of the journey we've taken," she added.