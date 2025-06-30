US Woman Reveals How ChatGPT Helped Her Pay Off $23,000 Debt: "No Financial Hack"

Jennifer Allan, a realtor and content creator living in Delaware, revealed she asked ChatGPT, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot, to help pay off her $23,000 debt in credit card debt. For a month, ChatGPT provided daily challenges and suggestions to help Allan identify areas for savings and generate additional income.

Allan told Newsweek she has "struggled with money my whole adult life." "Not because I don't make enough, but because I was never taught financial literacy. I avoided budgeting and I figured if I just kept working harder, I could out-earn the problem. That worked... until it didn't."

Also Read | Railways Reacts To YouTuber's Claim That She Was Drugged, Robbed In 2AC Coach

She said that things turned upside down after the birth of her daughter, with expenses increasing because of child care and postpartum recovery. "I shut down emotionally, and I used credit cards to keep our life afloat. We weren't living lavishly. We were just surviving. But the debt piled up while I wasn't looking," she said.

The chatbot came to the rescue as it helped identify areas to cut back on unnecessary expenses, such as cancelling unused subscriptions and selling unwanted items. It also suggested ways to generate extra income, like selling items on Facebook Marketplace.

Also Read | Did Meta Offer $100m Signing Bonus? Ex-OpenAI Employee Replies To Sam Altman's Claim

She said she was inspired by online 30-day challenges, hence, decided to challenge herself to "use ChatGPT every day for 30 days to help me pay off debt-whether that was brainstorming side hustles or just giving me a little structure."

Allan posted a video on her TikTok account @_jenn.allan in June, sharing that she had completed day 30 of her challenge. She was able to pay off $12,078.93.

"It wasn't some big financial hack," Allan told Newsweek. "It was the act of facing it every day-of tracking it, talking about it, looking at it every day. I stopped being afraid of my numbers. I built a debt tracker.

"I started sharing my journey publicly. And for the first time in my life, I didn't feel ashamed. I felt empowered, like I could conquer anything."