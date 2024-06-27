US Woman Removed From Flight For Misgendering Crew Member

Jenna Longoria is a women's health expert from Texas.

Jenna Longoria, a Texas resident, claims that on Wednesday, a disagreement with a flight attendant led to her being kicked off a United Airlines flight.

As she boarded the plane from San Francisco, Longoria, a women's health expert travelling with her mother and 16-month-old son, claimed she used the wrong pronoun when addressing a crew member.

Longoria told The New York Post that the event occurred at approximately nine in the morning and that she was taken from the aeroplane even though she had apologised for her mistake.

Mother and 16 month old baby DENIED entry to United Flight for using the wrong PRONOUNS for flight attendant.



“The flight attendant has denied access to us because he said I made a derogatory comment about one of the flight attendants because I didn't use the right pronoun” pic.twitter.com/SyvqNJzdmF — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 26, 2024

"When [the flight attendant], who identifies as a woman, gave me our boarding passes, I said, 'Thank you, sir.' That is it. That is it," Longoria, still confused over the incident, told The Post on Wednesday night.

"She got upset. I walked to the plane to go down the aisle. Then she held my mother back and wouldn't let her come with me [past the gate]," she said.

As per the NY Post report, on board, she asked another male flight attendant for assistance, telling him that "he"-referring to the first flight attendant-had kept her mother, who had been helping her with her son, at the gate.

"He said, '"He"?' and I said, 'Yeah.' He then said, 'She's wearing a dress,'" Longoria said.

"My son is in my hand crying; I'm trying to get on the plane," she recalled. "As a mother, my prerogative is to get my son safely on the plane, not what the pronouns that someone goes by."