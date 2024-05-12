US Woman Claims She Sued Parents For Giving Birth Without Permission, Internet Reacts

Her video has over 8 million views.

A woman from New Jersey, United States, claimed that she sued her parents for giving birth to her without her consent, as per a report in Independent's Indy. She joked that "they didn't try to contact me in anyway before I was born to see if I actually wanted to be here." Kass Theaz, the TikToker mentions in her bio that her account is "satire".

Ms Theaz also explained in a video the reason why she had children of her own even though she had sued her parents for having her against her will. The content creator stated that since she had adopted her children, she had no role in conceiving them without their consent. She said, "It's not my fault that they're here. if you are pregnant right now you need to go you need to hire a psychic medium and ask if they actually wanna be here."

"So my parents that I sued. They contributed to, you know, conceiving me, and my mother that raised me, she gave birth to me. And that's why I sued them, because I did not consent to being here, like, I was unaware that I was going to have to grow up and get a job to support myself," Ms Theaz said, as per the New York Post.

She continued in the clip, "And I just didn't consent to that. They didn't try to contact me in any way before I was born to see if I actually wanted to be here, and that's why I sued them. Otherwise, they will sue you because I'm making that my life mission to teach children to sue their parents, so they don't have to work," she added.

The TikTok star continued, "It's different when you adopt because it's not my fault that they're here. I'm just trying to be a good person and help them out. You know what I mean?"

Unaware that Ms Theaz's account was satire, some viewers expressed confusion, with one asking, "Is this real?" Comments like "you need help," "please tell me you're joking," and "now they're teaching children to sue their parents for money so they don't have to grow up and work?" were made by other people.

"I wish my children would sue me. Because I in return would sue them for all the money I had to put out over the years. Lol, I have seen it all," a user said.

"The fact that your account says Satire Account and everybody's asking if your joking or not," another wrote.

A user added, "I'm pregnant and my baby has told me they're so excited to pop out."

"Ha ha you're funny, loving the amount of confused people in the comments," wrote a person.