US Man Used Family Birthday Numbers For 7 Years To Play Lottery, Wins Jackpot

A man in the United States who consistently played the lottery with the same set of numbers for seven years has finally struck it big and won a substantial prize.

In a 'Lucky for Life' drawing held on Friday, Paul Caudill from Winston-Salem utilized his family's birthdate numbers, leading to a successful outcome of winning a prize of $25,000 per year for life.

"I've been playing the same numbers every day since the game started," Mr Caudill said. "The numbers are all different birthdays for people in my family."

Mr Caudill said he couldn't believe his luck and initially thought that this could be a mistake or an error from the system.

"I figured there must be an error," he laughed. "I couldn't sleep the rest of the night."

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Mr Caudill bought his lucky $2 ticket from 1 Stop on West Mountain Street in Kernersville. He won his prize by matching all five white balls in Friday's drawing.

"Caudill became one of two players in North Carolina who matched all five white balls in the drawing. The other ticket came from Charlie's Tobacco Outlet on Eastchester Drive in High Point," mentioned the news release.

Following his recent retirement, Caudill mentioned that he has already planned how he will utilize his winnings.

"I can pay my house off now," he said.

Caudill claimed his prize Monday and had the choice of receiving $25,000 a year for the rest of his life or a $390,000 lump sum. He chose the $390,000 lump sum and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $277,879.

