US Man Throws Joint Baby Shower For 5 Women He Got Pregnant

A 22-year-old musician from New York City named Zeddy Will recently hosted a joint baby shower for 5 women he got pregnant. According to the New York Post, one of his partners, Lizzy Ashliegh, claimed it on TikTok.

Ms Ashleigh, 29, on the social media platform, shared the party invitations which said the shower would be hosted in Queens on January 14.

The pregnant woman and Mr Will posed for a joined photo on the invitation, which said, "Welcome little Zeddy Wills 1-5."

"I guess we're Sister Wives now," Ms Ashleigh captioned the video, referring to the popular TLC show that follows the lives of a polygamist family.

Ms Ashliegh also posted pictures of the large untraditional family posing outside their party.

In another picture, Ms Ashliegh revealed in a follow-up video that 5 moms- Ashleigh, Bonnie B, Kay Merie, Jylene Vila, and Iyanla Kalifa Galletti - have "accepted each other" because it is "better for the little ones" to grow up in a "big family."

"Look at our beautiful family!" she captioned one of the photos. "We love our Baby Daddy! We will not ruin our babies' lives! Our families have accepted this!"

Will's co-manager told The New York Post: "Society has shifted, and in turn so has modern relationship dynamics. The essence lies in redefining relationships personally, breaking away from the one-size-fits-all approach and societal pressures to conform."

The video of the baby shower shows the 5 moms dancing and eating together and enjoying each other's company.

However, the internet was unhappy with the family's acceptance of the unconventional life.

"That's embarrassing, not going to lie," wrote one TikTok user.

"LMAO, that's gross," another wrote.

The third user wrote in disbelief, "Please tell me this is not real."