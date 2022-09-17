US Man Helps Wife Deliver Baby On Side Of Highway, Uses Phone Chargers To Tie Umbilical Cord

The couple's daughter Reagan was born on September 12. (Representative Image)

In a bizarre incident, a couple in the United States recently delivered their baby on the side of a highway with the help of two nearby phone chargers.

Taking to Facebook, Emily Waddell revealed that she was on her way to the hospital with her husband, Stephan Waddell, when she realised she isn't going to make it on time. She immediately asked Mr Stephan to pull the car over on the side of Interstate 69, where their daughter Reagan was then born, weighing 7 pounds and 10 ounces on September 12.

"Our sweet girl made a wild, speedy entrance this afternoon," Ms Emily wrote in the Facebook caption.

In the post, Ms Emily wrote that she told her husband she did not want to have the baby in a truck just moments before making him pull over.

"Just past mile marker 13, I could feel her head coming out and screamed at Stephan to 'Pull over. NOWWW!" she recalled. "Since my water never broke, she started coming out in my hands, still in her sack," she added.

Mr Stephan then pulled off the interstate where he assisted his wife to deliver their daughter. Ms Emily revealed that after successful delivery, she had to suction out the baby's mouth and nose while Mr Stephan worked to tie off the umbilical cord.

"Stephan used 2 phone chargers to tie off the umbilical cord while I suctioned her mouth and nose out with my mouth - which is very difficult when you just pushed a baby on the side of the road." she wrote on Facebook.

Further, Ms Emily stated that she immediately began skin-to-skin with the baby and began breastfeeding. "It was 35 minutes from when contractions were still at 8 minutes apart to having a baby in our arms!"

Throughout the ordeal, Ms Emily said that she was on the phone with her sister, a delivery nurse, while they waited for the ambulance to arrive. She confirmed that the baby is healthy. "I wouldn't have it any other way," she wrote.