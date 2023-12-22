US Man Finds 4.87 Carat Diamond, Thought It Was A Piece Of Glass

Jerry Evans' diamond is about the size of a jellybean and shaped like a pyramid.

An American man discovered a 4.87-carat diamond at a state park in Crater of Diamonds State Park after thinking the precious gem was a piece of glass, says the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism.

As per a release, Mr Evans visited the park for the first time this spring with his girlfriend. Within 10 minutes of entering the park, he picked up what he thought was a clear piece of glass that he spotted a few feet away on top of a plowed ridge. He put it in his pocket with some other finds and returned home later that day.

"I thought it might be a piece of glass; it was so clear. I really didn't know," Mr Evans said. "We were picking up everything, thinking it was a diamond."

Intrigued by a glassy stone, Mr Evans sought the Gemological Institute of America's wisdom. Weeks later, elation replaced curiosity-his "glass" was a true diamond! Inspired by a past park discovery, Evans' son urged him to share his treasure with Crater of Diamonds State Park.

"While I get many emails from people wanting me to identify something they've found here, to my recollection, this is the first time someone has contacted me after they've had a diamond identified by the GIA," said Assistant Park Superintendent Waymon Cox.

"I'm glad that Mr. Evans was able to bring his historic diamond back to the park to have it officially registered."

Evans' diamond is the largest find registered at the park since Kevin Kinard of Maumelle discovered a 9.07-carat brown diamond on Labor Day 2020. Evans' diamond is about the size of a jellybean and shaped like a pyramid.

"Mr. Evans' diamond is spectacular to see. It's a complete crystal with a brilliant white color reminiscent of many other large, white diamonds I've seen from here in the past," Cox said.