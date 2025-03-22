US Couple Trolled For Wearing Jeans, Shirt To 'Budget' Wedding

A US bride is being trolled on social media after a video of her budget wedding where she chose to wear jeans and a plaid shirt over a traditional but expensive wedding dress, went viral. Amie Barron, 22, married her now-husband Hunter, 24, in January, wearing matching outfits at a public library in West Virginia. Around 20 guests attended the laid-back wedding where the couple only intended to spend $1,000, according to a report in the New York Post.

They both kept $300 for new cowboy boots while $480 went towards hiring a photographer. Ms Barron further cut flab by doing her own hair and makeup and organising the music and food herself.

Afterwards, she posted a now-viral video of the wedding on social media with the caption: "Almost a week married to my best friend and I can't stop rewatching our wedding". The pair could be seen wearing jeans and black-and-white flannelette shirts, with Ms Barron writing, "that's what we usually wear".

"Best day of my life," she said, whilst posting anything video that chronicled the "unconventional" things the couple did at the wedding to save money.

'It's been a struggle'

While Ms Barron described the wedding as a "fairytale" come true, a section of social media users called her out and labelled the whole event as "ugly".

“So basically, this was just another day. Nothing special about it," said one user while another added: “This looks depressing."

🚨 BRIDE IN JEANS LOSES FRIENDS & FAMILY



Her viral budget wedding in denim and plaid sparked backlash—and apparently un-RSVPs from half her life.



Love isn't canceled, but the guest list sure was. pic.twitter.com/JkD7bxosKR — Irrelevant News (@IrrelevantFeed) March 21, 2025

The criticism seemingly got to Ms Barron who said the fame brought by the viral video had largely been negative.

“Everybody told me while we were planning that I would regret it, so it was very controversial for people who heard what we were doing and didn't really support us," she said.

"It's been a struggle, especially after the wedding. We've received a lot of nasty messages and posts on social media from people who weren't particularly supportive, and we've had to cut them out of our lives."

Despite the backlash, Ms Barron is still sharing videos about the wedding with the couple agreeing that won't let the hate affect their marriage.