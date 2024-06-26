US Cop Demoted After Using Public Surveillance Cameras To Snoop On Wife

The allegation of violence led officials to investigate Terrell.

An American police officer in South Carolina was demoted for spying on his wife, whom he believed was having an extramarital affair, using public surveillance cameras located throughout the city.

Prior to discovering the alleged affair in a Target parking lot, Ryan Terrell, a former lieutenant in the North Charleston Police Department, misused his authority to locate his wife at least three times, according to a notice of disciplinary action from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.

On April 11, Terrell allegedly threatened to hurt a sergeant who was suspected of having romantic involvement with his wife. This incident exposed Terrell's covert behaviour.

According to WCSC, Terrell caught his wife in a romantic relationship with the sergeant earlier in the day while at work. Terrell's wife and the sergeant both stated they were safe and didn't feel threatened, and the Chief of Police directed the Office of Professional Standards to conduct an interview.

Terrell, his wife, and the sergeant were all interviewed, and it was determined that Terrell did not threaten anyone's life. However, it was confirmed that Terrell told his wife that if he caught her with the sergeant, he would go to jail.

However, during Terrell's interview, he admitted to using the security cameras owned by the police department in an attempt to catch his wife cheating on him. Documents state Terrell claimed he used his access to the cameras because he was concerned for his wife's wellbeing.