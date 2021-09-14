Love Scary Films? This Company Will Pay You $1,300 To Watch 13 Horror Movies In October

Still from the 2014 film 'Annabelle'

If you are a fan of the horror movie genre, it seems like a great time to be alive. We say so because a US-based company is offering $1,300 (nearly Rs 95,800) to do what you love most: watch horror movies. FinanceBuzz is on the hunt for what they call a Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst. The job of the analyst will entail watching 13 scary movies in October while wearing a Fitbit. The smartwatch will be used to monitor the heart rate of the viewer as they watch 13 of the scariest films ever made, the finance company said.

In a press release, the organisation said that the objective behind the exercise was to determine whether the budget of a movie has an impact on the "effectiveness" it has on the viewers. The company's call for the position is worded as: “Wanted: A horror lover for hire who is brave enough to watch 13 scary movies to find out whether high-budget horror movies deliver more scares than low-budget ones.”

The company added, “We'll pay the hired Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst $1,300 and send them a Fitbit to record their heart rate.” It further said, “You'll help us discover whether or not a movie's budget impacts just how dread-inducing it can be by wearing a Fitbit to monitor your heart rate while you work your way through the list of 13 movies.”

In addition to this, the viewer will also be required to rank the movies based on “your prediction of the size of their production budgets.”

The films that the viewer will watch have already been picked up by the company. It includes small and large budget classics including Saw, Amityville Horror, A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part 2, Candyman, Insidious, The Blair Witch Project, Sinister, Get Out, The Purge, Halloween (2018), Paranormal Activity, and Annabelle.

The participant will have to watch the aforementioned films between October 9 and October 18. In addition to the $1,300, the viewer will also be provided with a $50 gift card to cover the cost of renting the movies.

If the idea has excited you enough, there are a few things between you and your dream task. You will have to fill out a form and explain to the company why you are the best fit for this opportunity. The last day for the applications is September 26, and the winner will be announced by October 1. In addition to being a citizen of the United States, you must be at least 18 years of age to be eligible for the opportunity.