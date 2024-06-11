Update Your Aadhar Details For Free Till This Date. Details Inside

This deadline has been extended multiple times in the past

Free updates for Proof of Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) on your UID card are ending soon. Ensure your information remains current by updating your details through the UIDAI portal by June 14, 2024. After this date, a fee of Rs 50 will apply for any updates.

The UIDAI is urging users, especially those with a decade-old Aadhaar card that hasn't been updated, to update their information. They can do this online or by visiting the nearest Aadhaar centre. This helps keep details like name, date of birth, and address accurate and up-to-date.

This deadline has been extended multiple times in the past. Individuals who have not yet updated their Aadhaar information still have 3 days to do so without incurring any charges. After June 14, 2024, a fee will be applicable for this service. It is advisable to take advantage of the remaining free updating period to avoid additional costs.

This initiative is in line with the government's continuous endeavours to simplify administrative procedures and empower citizens to effectively manage their Aadhaar information.

Updating your Aadhaar details online is a quick and easy process, taking just a few minutes. Simply scan your original Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA) documents (depending on what you need to update) and upload them through the UIDAI portal.

It is worth noting that while the UIDAI says that updating demographic details online will aid in "improved ease of living, better service delivery and enhances authentication success rate", the process of updating demographic details is not compulsory.

How to update Aadhaar demographic details online:

Visit the Aadhaar Self-Service Portal on the UIDAI website. Log on to the portal by entering your Aadhaar number followed by an OTP. Click on Document Update and check and verify the existing details. Using the drop-down list, select and then upload scanned copies of original documents for verification. Note the service request number, to keep track of the process of updating your details. Review the details carefully and submit your request.



