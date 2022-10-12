UP Bus Driver Uses Water Bottle To Build A Temporary Wiper, Video Goes Viral

The user tagged the UPSRTC and the corporation's Meerut division on Twitter.

A video of an Indian bus driver's bizarre solution to a defunct wiper has gone viral on the internet. In the widely circulated video, a bus operated by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is seen parked. On the bus, a water bottle is spotted fastened to the wiper. The driver has control over the wiper action via the rope fastened to the opposing side. The wiper is operating with the hanging water bottle as he moves the rope.

A Twitter user, Vipin Rathaur, shared the video on the popular microblogging platform. The caption for the video, which was loosely translated, stated, "Wiper working with 'jugaad' in the Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation bus."

Jugaad is an informal Hindi term used in India that approximately translates to mean "an inventive cure for snags" or "an improvised solution created by cunning and resourcefulness."

The video has received a lot of likes and comments since it was posted three days ago on Twitter and has been reposted on other social media sites.

While some viewers were amused at the "jugaad" in the video, others questioned the UPSRTC's position regarding the calibre of the vehicles.

One person commented in Hindi, which when translated to English, reads as "the buses require a push from the rear due to their poor condition." A different user remarked, "Sir, this is the condition of Uttar Pradesh," tagging Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

However, in response to the message, UPSRTC Meerut's Twitter account stated that the wiper had been fixed as of October 8 and shared a video of an operational wiper.