United Airlines Offers Free 'Fantasy Flights' To See Santa At North Pole

US-based United Airlines is spreading Christmas cheer by offering free 'Fantasy flights' to children in need to the 'North Pole' to see Santa Claus. The flights will depart from 13 cities including Los Angeles London and Tokyo among others. One of the first "Fantasy Flight" took off from Honolulu on Saturday (Dec 7) bringing some smiles to those in need. "Santa has invited us to Christmas Island and all his elves are waiting there on the ground for us," the pilot of Flight 3894, announced over the intercom.

Families that have children with cancer or who have been orphaned by the loss of someone on active duty are taken aboard a short flight that loops back around and lands right where they started. However, upon exiting, children are transported to Santa's hometown, the “North Pole" -- a fantasy winter wonderland created by United airport employees and local volunteers who "transform an average airport gate or maintenance hangar into a sea of twinkling lights, sparkling Christmas trees and Santa himself – along with his elves".

"We've stocked up on de-icing fluid to fly from even more cities. United is honoured to uplift children and their families through the joy of the holiday season. Making the North Pole closer than ever is one of the many ways we can show support for the communities where we live, work and fly," said Kate Gebo, United's Executive Vice President of Human Resources.

Internet reacts

Social media users lauded the move by United Airlines and called it a heartwarming gesture that would mean a lot to the kids.

"That is the nicest most heartwarming story. Thank you, United for spreading true Christmas joy!" said one user while another added: "What a wonderful experience for these children & families...ENJOY!"

A third commented: "Christmas is the season of miracles. Good on United to bring cheer to these kids."

Flight schedule: