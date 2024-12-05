These Are The Best And Worst Airlines Of 2024, According To AirHelp Score Report

AirHelp Inc. has released a comprehensive 2024 AirHelp Score report, analysing airline performance globally and categorising them as the best and worst airlines in the world. The annual report covered data from January to October. It used factors such as global customer claims, on-time performance, and passenger feedback on food, comfort, and crew service to rank the airlines. According to AirHelp CEO Tomasz Pawliszyn, the rankings aim to provide a snapshot of airline performance and encourage airlines to consistently listen to passenger feedback.

This year, Brussels Airlines has been ranked the best all-around airline globally, surpassing Qatar Airways, which dropped to number 2 after holding the top spot since 2018. United Airlines and American Airlines ranked third and fourth respectively.

The best airlines of 2024

Brussels Airlines (Belgium) Qatar Airways (Qatar) United Airlines (USA) American Airlines (USA) Play (Iceland) Austrian Airlines (Austria) LOT Polish Airlines (Poland) Air Arabia (UAE) Wideroe (Norway) Air Serbia (Serbia)

Coming to the worst airlines, this year the worst-performing airline in the world is Tunisair, ranked last at number 109. Joining the bottom 10 are Buzz (a Polish airline), Bulgaria Air, Turkish carrier Pegasus Airlines and Air Mauritius.

The worst airlines of 2024

Tunisair (Tunisia)

Buzz (Poland)

Nouvelair (Tunisia)

Bulgaria Air (Bulgaria)

El Al Israel Airlines (Israel)

Pegasus Airlines (Turkey)

IndiGo (India)

TAROM (Romania)

Air Mauritius (Mauritius)

SKY Express (Greece)

Indian airline IndiGo has also been ranked among the world's worst airlines this year. The AirHelp Score Report 2024 placed the Indian airline near the bottom at 103rd out of 109 analysed.

However, IndiGo has refuted the findings of the survey. In a statement on Wednesday, the airline said, "The data published in the survey by AirHelp, an EU claim processing agency, does not report the sample size from India, and neither takes into account the methodology or compensation guidelines used by the global aviation industry - casting a doubt on its credibility."

"As India's most preferred airline, IndiGo refutes the findings of this survey and reiterates its promise of on-time, affordable, courteous and hassle-free travel experience for its customers," it added.

Notably, the report also ranked Air India at 61st and AirAsia at 94th.