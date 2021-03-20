Decor, Giveaways And Other Details From Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan's Wedding

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan chose Goa as their wedding destination.

Ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah married TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan on Monday, and details from their low-key but lovely Goa wedding have gradually surfaced on social media. The couple got married with only family members and close friends in attendance amid the coronavirus pandemic. It was an intimate ceremony - one that wedding designer Devika Narain said took place on a "warm but beautiful morning in south Goa".

"In the midst of a garden of Indian grown flowers, Sanjana and Jasprit celebrated their love for each other," Devika Narain wrote, sharing a picture from the Anandkaraj ceremony, where the blush pink floral decor matched the couple's wedding outfits.

Jasprit and Sanjana chose Alila Diwa Goa, a five-star property by Hyatt, as the venue for their wedding ceremony and pre-wedding functions. "We were glad to be a part of your celebrations and provide you with a safe environment to stay and celebrate with your loved ones. Wish you the best and tons of happiness!" the South Goa hotel wrote on Instagram.

Their Haldi function took place against the gorgeous backdrop of a banyan tree draped with marigold flowers. Ms Narain shared pics from the ceremony on Instagram, describing it as "a union of two cultures". The Haldi function, she said, resonated Sanjana's Tamil heritage.

Indus People provided custom gift boxes for Jasprit and Sanjana's wedding giveaways. Packaged in pink and gold, the gift boxes contained two stoneware cups with 24 carat gold petals and a jar of Kashmiri Apple Green Tea.

The bride's sister, Sheetal Ganesan, welcomed Jasprit to the family as she shared a family portrait. "The Ganesan family portrait got a new addition!" she wrote.

For their big day, the couple colour coordinated their outfits. While the bride wore "a classic Sabyasachi bridal lehenga, meticulously embroidered using silk floss", the groom looked dapper in a pale pink embroidered raw silk sherwani, accessorised with strands of tourmaline.

The wedding lunch outfits were in summery pastel shades. Sanjana's outfit from Raw Mango came in "shades of blue and vanilla with delicate motifs", her stylist Shayal revealed. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah chose a Kunal Rawal outfit for both the wedding lunch and his sangeet night.

For the Haldi ceremony, Sanjana chose a yellow jamdani linen sari from Anavila, while Jasprit Bumrah wore Antar-Agni.

Earlier this month, ANI had reported that Bumrah had asked for some days off as he was getting married. "He informed the BCCI that he is getting married and has taken the leave to help in preparations for the big day," the source had said.

The 27-year-old played two Tests in the four-match series against England and he returned with four wickets. He was rested for the second Test against England in Chennai and he returned wicketless in the third Test as spinners did a majority of the work. India won the Test series 3-1.